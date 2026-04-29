IEG is organizing a meeting with Oroarezzo to analyze the gold market and trade trends.

The countdown is on for the new edition of Oroarezzo, the trade fair organized by Italian Exhibition Group (May 9-12). Alongside the event at Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the first international conference, titled The Global Outlook 2026 – Global Gold Markets and Concrete Tools for Business Growth, is scheduled for Monday, May 11 (4:00 PM – 6:30 PM). The meeting aims to provide an opportunity to analyze the new balances in the gold and jewelry sector, focusing on the areas of greatest growth and the transformation of global demand: from the prospects of the free trade agreement between the European Union and India to trade routes towards France and Switzerland, from the supply chain between the United States and Canada to the emergence of the African continent.

The initiative is organized by IEG in collaboration with Confindustria Federorafi, Afemo, Maeci, and ICE, with expert contributions from the Confindustria Study Center, IC&Partners, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, and Sace. The goal is to provide concrete tools to intercept new demand flows and support companies in export diversification processes, in an international context characterized by strong uncertainty, which is the context for the joint supply chain work promoted by IEG.

We continue to invest with conviction in Oroarezzo, strengthening a platform that brings together expertise, tools, and strategic vision. In such a complex context, it is increasingly necessary to build a systemic response: leveraging synergies between companies, associations, and institutions is key to supporting the sector in new export trajectories and generating concrete growth opportunities. Thanks to all our partners, the 2026 edition will support companies’ diversification strategies.

Matteo Farsura, Head of IEG’s Jewelry Fairs

According to Ciro Rapacciuolo, Senior Economist – Economic Outlook and Forecasts at the Confindustria Study Center, “The war in the Middle East has caused a surge in energy costs which, if it were to last in the coming months, would significantly fuel inflation and further increase credit rates for Italian businesses. The situation could evolve in many ways, which we will analyze together thanks to our monitoring, based on data and forecasts. This is a tool for entrepreneurs to ensure they are prepared.”

For the Italian jewelry sector, 2026 presents an extraordinarily complex international situation. In addition to record prices and the instability of precious raw materials, there have been slowdowns, for various reasons, in the export capacity of Made in Italy jewelry to the three main markets: Turkey, the UAE, and the United States. These three countries account for over 40% of total jewelry exports. Associations and institutions are committed to improving internationalization tools, and for this reason, it is even more essential to understand the opportunities that already exist in new destinations and how to use public tools to support businesses in approaching both mature and prospective markets. ICE and SACE have initiatives that can help us, just as I believe it is a priority to understand the great potential of some African countries. Precisely for these reasons, as Confindustria Federorafi, we have partnered with Italian Exhibition Group in organizing the Congress, which I am confident will be an interesting and useful event for the Italian gold industry.

Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, President of Confindustria Federorafi

“In 2025, global gold imports will exceed 800 billion euros, a significant increase compared to 2024,” says Roberto Corciulo, founder and CEO of IC&Partners. This figure, along with the surge in prices, confirms gold’s strengthening as a safe haven in a period marked by economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. This scenario is accentuating pressure on costs, price levels, and margins, necessitating market diversification, especially given the risks on some traditional routes, such as those in the Gulf. From this perspective, the EU’s trade agreements with India and Mercosur could also open up significant opportunities for Made in Italy products. The first, concluded on January 27, 2026, provides for the elimination or reduction of tariffs on 96.6% of the value of European exports to India, with estimated savings of approximately €4 billion per year. On the Mercosur front, the situation is also evolving favorably: the agreement will eliminate tariffs on over 91% of European goods exported to the area, and the Interim Trade Agreement will apply provisionally from May 2026 between the EU and the countries that have completed the necessary procedures.