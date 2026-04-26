The auction house is offering a rare blue-green diamond for sale in Geneva.

Blue-green like the sea, as expensive as a Hollywood mansion: Christie’s is auctioning The Ocean Dream, the largest vivid blue-green diamond in existence, certified by the GIA since 1931. The diamond weighs 5.50 carats and has an unusual triangular shape. It was extracted from a rough gem found in Central Africa in the 1990s, which weighed 11.70 carats. A stone of this color and size is extremely rare, and further enhancing its rarity is the fact that the diamond is a Type Ia, among the purest natural gems.

The Ocean Dream will be offered on May 13, 2026, during the Magnificent Jewels auction, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. The estimated dollar value is $8.9-12.7 million.

The Ocean Dream is a gem of rare distinction, returning to auction for only the second time in its history. Celebrated by the Smithsonian Institution as one of the eight rarest diamonds in the world, it is the largest vivid blue-green diamond ever recorded. An exceptional jewel of profound rarity and allure, the Ocean Dream is an unmissable event, with previews to be held in Bangkok and Hong Kong prior to the Geneva auction in May.

Max Fawcett, Global Head of Jewelry at Christie’s

The stone was previously sold at Christie’s in Geneva 12 years ago, in May 2014, when The Ocean Dream was purchased for 7.7 million Swiss francs. The world first learned about this exceptional stone during Splendor of Diamonds, a landmark exhibition organized by the Smithsonian Institute’s Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C., in 2003. Displayed together for the first time in the Harry Winston Gallery were seven of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds, representing a rainbow of colors: red, orange, yellow, pink, blue, blue-green, and white. The selection included The Ocean Dream, described as one of the rarest diamonds known, with no other diamond of its color and size known.