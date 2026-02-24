Oroarezzo with a view of India

The new edition of the jewelry fair in Arezzo, organized by IEG, focuses on the EU-India agreement.

A spring rendezvous with the jewelry world: Oroarezzo, an event organized by Italian Exhibition Group (May 9-12, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi), is back. Oroarezzo is a trade fair specifically focused on exports, particularly those within the EU, as well as to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and the United States. It’s worth noting that, due to market conditions in Turkey, demand halved last year, even though the country remains the top destination for Made in Italy products. A new feature of the next edition of the IEG show is the first international Arezzo congress, held on Monday the 11th, dedicated to Global Markets, Geopolitical Scenarios, and Concrete Tools for Business Growth. The event focused on the prospects opened up by the free trade agreement between the European Union and India, as well as France and Switzerland, the headquarters of major brands, the supply chains between the United States and Canada, and finally, the opportunities on the African continent.



Markets are changing, but interest in Italian gold and jewelry remains unchanged. Therefore, with ITA (Italian Trade Agency), we are working to assemble a high-profile delegation with the utmost attention to foreign markets that remain important for Arezzo manufacturing, such as the United States, and to those, albeit minority ones, that are more vibrant, such as Poland, Canada, and China. This is a collaborative effort, and we are keeping associations such as Federorafi Nazionale, the Arezzo trade associations through the Consulta Orafa (Goldsmiths’ Council), and local institutions, from the Municipality to the Chamber of Commerce and the Province, updated on the situation. For IEG, the growth of Oroarezzo is a strategic priority. Our work, however, is not limited to matching market supply and demand. IEG is convinced that companies must address current challenges with enabling experiences, such as data sharing and analysis. This translates into a high-profile international congress. This is not the time to wait for change, but to build it together.

Matteo Farsura, Head of Gold Fairs at IEG



Last year, Oroarezzo hosted over 370 exhibitors and approximately 400 incoming buyers, thanks to the collaboration program with ITA (Italian Trade Agency). For this edition, Italian Exhibition Group is working to exceed this proportion, with a preponderant share for buyers serving the US and UAE markets. IEG and ITA (Italian Trade Agency) will also work on European representation and a targeted focus on the Asian market, with Japan and China at the forefront. The new markets in the Mercosur area will include a share for Brazil, Mexico, and Panama. These guests will be treated to a traditional networking aperitif at the Palazzo della Fraternita dei Laici on the opening day, along with dedicated experiences to help them appreciate the city and its cultural heritage.

