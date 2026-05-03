The American fashion house’s collaboration with the film’s production features a stop at the Milan store.

The Devil Wears Prada, but wears Tiffany jewelry. On the occasion of the sequel to the film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the American fashion house presents its collaboration with 20th Century Studios: the film features the Maison’s jewelry and its flagship store on Via Monte Napoleone in Milan, appearing in some of its most iconic sequences. One of the film’s scenes, shot in October 2025, was set inside the Tiffany & Co. flagship store on the Milanese shopping street, chosen for its architectural presence. Among the Maison’s most emblematic addresses, the Milan store provided the backdrop for one of the film’s memorable moments. To celebrate this collaboration, the Via Monte Napoleone store is hosting a special immersive installation in its windows until the end of May 2026.



The necklace from the Blue Book high jewelry collection is the same piece featured in the film. Crafted in platinum, it is embellished with an emerald-cut aquamarine weighing over 31 carats, enhanced by eight princess-cut diamonds and 328 baguette diamonds, totaling over 58 carats. The film also features a pair of the iconic Elsa Peretti High Jewelry Bone Cuffs in platinum, each set with over 100 hand-set diamonds: a sculptural creation and one of the Maison’s most recognizable design expressions. The sequel’s wardrobe also includes the ivory-colored T by Tiffany sunglasses with gray gradient lenses, which appear at various moments throughout the narrative.





