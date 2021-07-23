









Saving nature means saving the Earth. The planet needs attention, solidarity, respect. And perhaps even the jewels can help raise awareness of those who still do not pay too much attention to the fate of the environment. These are the assumptions that prompted Venyx, the Eugenie Niarchos brand, to conceive its Mother Earth collection. That leaves no doubt: the jewels, which are mainly necklaces, depict the Earth, like small globes, made of 18-karat yellow and white gold, diamonds and azurmalachite, a natural stone that combines azurite and malachite. Blue and green, the colors of our planet. Another special piece, on the other hand, uses an opal sphere to represent the Earth, with a vaguely lunar effect.



Eugenie Niarchos, who is a trendsetter as well as a designer, worked in the fashion industry before diving into the world of jewelry. She studied at the Gemological Institute of America and worked in the Christie’s Fine Jewelry department. By the way, the name Venyx is a mix of the words Venus and onyx, onyx.