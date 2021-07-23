









The jewelry industry has one of the highlights at T. Gold, the event dedicated to machines and solutions for companies in the sector. T. Gold always accompanies you to Vicenzaoro in winter, while this year it will be held from 10 to 14 September, after the break imposed by covid in 2020. As we have already explained here, to participate in the fairs you need the Green Pass or Safe Travel. T. Gold will also be hosted in a new location, within the same Vicenzaoro September exhibition district. The organizing company, Ieg, has in fact redesigned the layout to guarantee exhibitors and visitors safety in terms of social distancing.



The good news is that the jewelery supply chain is back in motion at full capacity. Ieg, the company that organizes both Vicenzaoro and T. Gold, announces that at the moment there are about a hundred companies that have confirmed their presence at the international event dedicated to goldsmith machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to gold and jewelry. Among others, the main market players such as Legor Group, Sisma, Lm Industry, Ombi, Invimec, Dws, Btt Impianti of the Lem Industries Group, Ompar. There will also be a significant number of international companies such as Hemerle + Meule, Goodwin Refractory Services, Grs. The most important event in the world dedicated to technological innovation of the supply chain at the service of goldsmith and jeweler creativity that traditionally takes place in January will therefore move to September for the 2021 edition and will take place in attendance.The B2B event is divided into six macro-categories: the preparation of alloys, galvanic treatments; prototyping and digital production; mechanical processing, diamond cutting, laser cutting; assembly and welding; refining and recovery of production residues; finishing, polishing and enamels.Finally, T. Gold will host the StartUp and Carats project, in its second edition, organized by Ieg together with the strategic direction shared with Ice: an exhibition and dissemination area entirely dedicated to the world of Start-ups and Innovative SMEs for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors that will intercept new opportunities for the evolution, optimization and improvement of technologies at the service of the jewel.