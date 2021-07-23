









Hypothesis 1: the creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert, is on a strict diet. She has forced herself not to eat sweets and is in terrible pain. Hypothesis 2: the creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert, is skinny as a nail and feeds exclusively on candies, pastry and whipped cream. Whatever the right hypothesis, the creative of the Austrian Maison has created a mini collection that is perhaps inadvisable for those suffering from diabetes: Dulcis. As the name indicates in Latin, the jewels in this line are inspired by the favorite food of almost all women and even men, the sweetes. More precisely, the jewelry resembles the shape of soft candy.



It goes without saying that, on the other hand, they are made of metal and solid crystal and it is not advisable to try to swallow them even if you are prey to a fit of hunger. Dulcis includes seven pieces: two rings, two pairs of earrings, two choker necklaces and a pendant necklace. The rings are in iridescent colored metal, and sunken in the center is a cushion cut Swarovski crystal. Its inner band is in the same shade. The inspiration is that of the pop art of the Sixties, perhaps with a touch of MasterChef.