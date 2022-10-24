









Whoever is the creative director who came up with the idea of ​​combining the image of dogs with the latest Emporio Armani novelties, is to be applauded. Not because the bijoux of the most popular brand of the Armani group are suitable for faithful four-legged companions, but because the images of models with furry companions ignite the emotional sphere of those (almost all women) who love dogs. In any case, between a hound and a fox terrier, a dachshund and a French bulldog, the brand’s fall / winter 2022 collection features a series of variations on the theme of the Maison’s logo, the classic stylized eagle.



But not only that: the rose gold-colored steel with crystal details is used for the ready-to-wear models for dark blue moons and stars, rose gold-colored brass that is used for earrings and necklaces with lobster clasp, bracelets chain, drop earrings. In some pieces, the steel is combined with mother-of-pearl and cubic zirconia crystals. Prices are in line with the type of bijoux.