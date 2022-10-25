









There are many cases of a woman with a degree in architecture, like Caroline Sillesen, who decides to devote herself to jewelry. Creativity combined with geometry are, after all, the foundations on which the profession of building and environment designer takes place. And, if you reduce this ability to a smaller scale, you will find that jewelry design is not that different. Corali, a brand founded in 2017 by Caroline, also has the advantage of being part of a culture, the Danish one, which over the years has cultivated the art of design.



Designed and produced in Copenhagen, Caroli’s jewels are, however, less icy variants of the typical Nordic design. Caroline Sillesen, in fact, considers her jewels as small sculptures, in which she too instills her passion for the sea. Not surprisingly, the designer holds a master’s degree in fine arts and architecture from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts. The jewels are made of 14 karat gold or silver, coral paste and pearls. Her jewelry is also sold through large online shopping platforms.