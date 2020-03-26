Do the math with Hermien Cassiers











The jewels of the Belgian designer Hermien Cassiers: are the result of complicated mathematical calculations.

Experimenting is not a sin. And sometimes the gamble, exploring unfamiliar roads, leads to surprising results. It has been so for the young Belgian designer Hermien Cassiers, 30, who runs its unique path in the world that connects the jewelry, art and science. She makes unique pieces, but especially that you will find no other designer which works jewelry through complicated mathematical formulas. Each bracelet, necklace or earring, in short, is the result of a calculation, but tied to the movement of the body.



The result are those unusual shapes that have their own dynamics drawn from gold threads, in some cases with the addition of rough gemstones, from diamonds to rubies or sapphires. Hermien has learned to work the metal with the Italian jeweler Giovanni Corvaja that unveiled to her the secrets of working with the yarn. Strange? A bit’. But her hoop earrings were sold out to global DesignMiami forum. Perhaps this was not calculated. Alessia Mongrando















