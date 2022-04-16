









It is not common for a creator spirit to lead a double life. But that’s what happens to Karine Berrebi. Before, for 16 years, she hunted for bijoux and jewelry in Paris with the Karry O ’boutique in rue Saint Pere, in the Latin quarter, a name inspired by Jackie O (nassis), former wife of US President Jack Kennedy and an icon of the sixties and seventies. Then, in the last ten years, she has decided to select high-end pieces created by her famous Maison in her new gallery, Karry Berrebi, in rue de Lille, in the French capital. A double life for Karine Berrebi, in short, which takes place at the same time in the present and in the past.



Her predilection for vintage does not neglect any famous brand, from Bulgari to Chopard or Piaget, from Grima to David Webb, but also couture pieces by Yves Saint Laurent, Jacques Fath, Givenchy. A very selective research reserved for high quality jewels that are appreciated by collectors.Karine Berrebi became a jewelry hunter after attending the prestigious Berçot college in Paris. But before becoming a collector, she started designing jewels for herself and her friends, in a mix of novelties and period pieces. The common thread: the imagination to create a mix that makes it a novelty that was designed a few decades earlier.













