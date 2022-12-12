Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Djoula jewelry for Izabel Goulart

in vetrina




Izabel Goulart is a Brazilian model of Portuguese and Italian origins, also known for having been one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret for the period from 2005 to 2008. The model is now also the face and hands for Djoula, the Parisian maison of high-end jewelery range. Izabel was photographed by Sabine Villiard wearing Djoula’s jewels, rigorously in the white gold version and with a copious number of diamonds. However, the French brand also offers two versions of the same jewels in yellow and pink gold.

Izabel Goulart indossa i gioielli Djoula. Photo: Sabine Villiard
Izabel Goulart indossa i gioielli Djoula. Photo: Sabine Villiard

The jewels are variously inspired by the world of American cinema and the red carpet. The collections worn, not surprisingly, are called Beverly Hills or Fame, and have in common the use of diamonds which in most cases have a baguette cut. The square shape composes pleasant geometric shapes, without exceeding edges or surfaces that are not suitable for wearing. The highlight of the series are earrings with asymmetrical fringes. Price: 35,500 euros.
Orecchini Baguette Asymetrical Hanging
Orecchini Baguette Asymetrical Hanging

Anello Graphic Diamond
Anello Graphic Diamond

Orecchini Berverly Hills con diamanti baguette
Orecchini Berverly Hills con diamanti baguette

Anello Spiral della linea Berverly Hills
Anello Spiral della linea Berverly Hills

Anello di diamanti Jodie
Anello di diamanti Jodie

Izabel Goulart nella foto di Sabine Villiard
Izabel Goulart nella foto di Sabine Villiard







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top