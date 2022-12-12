









Izabel Goulart is a Brazilian model of Portuguese and Italian origins, also known for having been one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret for the period from 2005 to 2008. The model is now also the face and hands for Djoula, the Parisian maison of high-end jewelery range. Izabel was photographed by Sabine Villiard wearing Djoula’s jewels, rigorously in the white gold version and with a copious number of diamonds. However, the French brand also offers two versions of the same jewels in yellow and pink gold.



The jewels are variously inspired by the world of American cinema and the red carpet. The collections worn, not surprisingly, are called Beverly Hills or Fame, and have in common the use of diamonds which in most cases have a baguette cut. The square shape composes pleasant geometric shapes, without exceeding edges or surfaces that are not suitable for wearing. The highlight of the series are earrings with asymmetrical fringes. Price: 35,500 euros.