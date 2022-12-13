









In Italy Unoaerre is the leading brand on the wedding ring market: over 70% of the gold rings for weddings are produced by the Tuscan company from Arezzo. But Unoaerre has long been no longer just a brand that produces gold jewellery. In fact, the company has also expanded into the fashion jewelery sector. And, in accordance with the trend, it also presents a men’s line. These are silver jewels, with the idea of approaching a younger fashion-conscious audience.



Silver rings, together with thin chain necklaces and bracelets, are of the chevalier type, theoretically to be worn on the little finger, even if few do. The Unoaerre chevalier ring for men is available in three shapes: oval, square and rectangular, and in the variants in aged burnished silver, silver and onyx paste (black), lapis paste (blue), malachite paste (veined green) and turquoise paste (light blue with black veining). Necklaces and bracelets instead have layers of burnished Byzantine chain enriched with black enamels.