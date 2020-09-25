vetrina — September 25, 2020 at 4:30 am

The modern tradition of Enrico Capra




It’s amazing how many jewellry company small or large exist in Italy. In the small town of San Salvatore Monferrato (Alessandria), there is a “goldsmith shop in the modern version”, as it defines Enrico Capra. Jewels of first quality, with traditional craftsmanship behind, but with the desire to shuffle the cards. That is, with “a staff that deals with research and development with the task to anticipate the tastes and trends.” And to witness that it is not an impromptu initiative is the date the company was founded: 1974.

Anello e orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti fancy
Anello e orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti fancy

The area where the company was founded, on the other hand, is that of the great, creative Italian “jewels valley”. The idea is to match the fashion of Paris and the Milan trends with the Maison style, with design personality, capable of synthesizing a jewel in the aesthetic taste of the moment. Everything is functional to this way: the materials used, the quality, the presentation, the jewelry design. The result, after so many years, is a strong brand identity, recognized by a loyal clientele. Margherita Donato
Collana e orecchini in oro e turchese
Collana e orecchini in oro e turchese

Anelli di Enrico Capra
Anelli di Enrico Capra
Anello e bracciale in oro e turchese
Anello e bracciale in oro e turchese
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana e orecchini in oro rosa e calcedonio
Collana e orecchini in oro rosa e calcedonio
Anello con ametista e diamanti
Anello con ametista e diamanti
Collana, orecchini e anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana, orecchini e anello in oro rosa e diamanti

Anello della collezione Capricci a colori
Anello della collezione Capricci a colori







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *