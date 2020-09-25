The modern tradition of Enrico Capra











It’s amazing how many jewellry company small or large exist in Italy. In the small town of San Salvatore Monferrato (Alessandria), there is a “goldsmith shop in the modern version”, as it defines Enrico Capra. Jewels of first quality, with traditional craftsmanship behind, but with the desire to shuffle the cards. That is, with “a staff that deals with research and development with the task to anticipate the tastes and trends.” And to witness that it is not an impromptu initiative is the date the company was founded: 1974.



The area where the company was founded, on the other hand, is that of the great, creative Italian “jewels valley”. The idea is to match the fashion of Paris and the Milan trends with the Maison style, with design personality, capable of synthesizing a jewel in the aesthetic taste of the moment. Everything is functional to this way: the materials used, the quality, the presentation, the jewelry design. The result, after so many years, is a strong brand identity, recognized by a loyal clientele. Margherita Donato

















