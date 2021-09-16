









Perhaps to celebrate the end of the restrictions (in Great Britain) linked to the pandemic, Monica Vinader was inspired by the concept of the disc. An allusion to the world of music? Perhaps. In any case, the Disco Diamond collection aims to be a low-cost alternative to many other examples of fine jewelery. The jewels of this line are made of vermeil. Unlike regular gold plating, in vermeil a thick layer of 18-karat gold is superimposed on a sterling silver base (no brass). In short, vermeil offers good quality at an affordable price. In addition, as the name of the collection suggests, the jewels are set with a small solitaire diamond, of ethical origin.



The Disco Diamond collection is the latest addition to Monica Vinader, a London-based designer who is liked by many famous women, from the Duchess of Cambridge to Emma Watson. Monica was born in San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, but studied Fine Arts in London and runs her Maison together with her sister Gabriela. The idea is to offer good quality jewelry, but at prices that are as accessible as possible. An idea that was successful: Monica Vinader is now a 200-person company with offices in London, Norfolk, New York (with a store on Madison Avenue) and Hong Kong, delivering to 72 countries from an e-commerce site growing.