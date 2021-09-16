









The luxury of a bracelet with diamonds and precious stones, combined with the enveloping comfort of a leather strap, with the traditional clasp used for watches. Yeprem has decided to focus everything on wearability for its Leathership collection. The Maison born in Lebanon, but distributed all over the world, from the US to Russia, passing through Austria and Canada, is famous for its sumptuous diamond-based jewels. But jewels cannot always be worn without thinking about how many hours they will be in contact with your skin.



Here, then, is the Leathership collection, which communicates a unique touch to everyday luxury. The bracelets combine genuine leather, smooth, engraved or woven, with precious stones mounted on white gold. The straps have different colors, in harmony with stones such as emerald and tanzanite, or white for the diamond-only bracelet. Prices range from $ 9,900 to $ 14,800 for the emerald bracelet with 27 marquise diamonds.