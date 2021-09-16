vetrina — September 16, 2021 at 4:30 am

The luxury of a bracelet with diamonds and precious stones, combined with the enveloping comfort of a leather strap, with the traditional clasp used for watches. Yeprem has decided to focus everything on wearability for its Leathership collection. The Maison born in Lebanon, but distributed all over the world, from the US to Russia, passing through Austria and Canada, is famous for its sumptuous diamond-based jewels. But jewels cannot always be worn without thinking about how many hours they will be in contact with your skin.

Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite indossato
Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite indossato

Here, then, is the Leathership collection, which communicates a unique touch to everyday luxury. The bracelets combine genuine leather, smooth, engraved or woven, with precious stones mounted on white gold. The straps have different colors, in harmony with stones such as emerald and tanzanite, or white for the diamond-only bracelet. Prices range from $ 9,900 to $ 14,800 for the emerald bracelet with 27 marquise diamonds.
Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite, cinturino di pelle bianco
Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite, cinturino di pelle bianco

Bracciale con diamanti e cinturino di pelle nero
Bracciale con diamanti e cinturino di pelle nero
Bracciale con diamanti e smeraldo, cinturino di pelle verde
Bracciale con diamanti e smeraldo, cinturino di pelle verde

Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite, cinturino di pelle nero
Bracciale con diamanti e tanzanite, cinturino di pelle nero







