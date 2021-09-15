









Chains, mon amour. This jewelry format is not missing (almost) in the catalog of all brands, including PdPaola. The Spanish Maison, which has long been launched to conquer the European market, offers a collection that is simply called The Chain. The chains are hand-polished and plated with 3 microns of 18-karat gold, or in plain shiny silver. The individual elements have an octagonal outer part, which plays with sculpted and faceted sides and which accentuates the presence of a rounded and oval-shaped interior. The chains then become necklaces, bracelets, earrings and a ring. The jewels have medium and large sizes.



The very geometric aspect, with visible corners, of the chains gives an aspect that is inspired by the chains used in industry, but also by a certain Seventies style. Indicative prices: a pair of earrings in silver only or gold plated 125 euros, large necklace 359 euros, small 299 euros, bracelet 179 euros, ring 55 euros.