Damiani in resort in Cyprus

The expansion of the Damiani jewelery distribution network continues. In this case, the Italian brand has opened a store with its own brand in Cyprus. The boutique is located in the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort, near Limassol, in the southern part of the island. City of Dreams Mediterranean, owned by the Asian giant Melco Resort, is the largest integrated luxury resort-casino in Europe and includes a vast shopping area manned by the main international brands. The new Damiani store, opened in collaboration with the partner Vassos Eliades, is located near the main luxury brands and is designed to allow enthusiasts to discover the brand’s creations thanks to a careful arrangement of the exhibition spaces.



In Cyprus, the Italian brand already has a multi-year presence in various high-end multi-brand stores. Damiani has recently opened stores in the Far East, from Macau, China to Taipei. In Italy, on the other hand, the distribution network was strengthened with new Rocca boutiques, a brand controlled by the Damiani group.