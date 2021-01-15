Digital jewels with the Brafa 2021











As in 2020, unfortunately, the fairs continue to be postponed due to the covid. The Brafa in Bruxelles is no exception. just like many other events, it has opted for a digital edition. For 2021, therefore, the great fair dedicated to arts, antiques and special jewels, period or contemporary, takes place from Wednesday 27 to Sunday 31 January. Exhibitors registered for Brafa 2021 hope that their galleries in digital format will be able to give an idea of ​​their offer: it is not easy, however, since the objects lose some of their charm when viewed only on a screen. But it is the only possible alternative.



In total in 2021 there are 126 art dealers from 13 countries and 37 cities. The invitation is to go to the various galleries or visit the web page of each exhibitor where you can find photos and descriptions of the objects presented. As mentioned, there is no shortage of jewels, such as those of the Nardi jewelry in Venice. Bernard Bouisset, jeweler from Béziers (France) presents a ring with a large fancy yellow diamond. There are also other jewels such as those signed by prestigious Maison such as Van Cleef & Arpels, to historical designers such as René Boivin. Federico Graglia





















