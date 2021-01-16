The slight novelties of Kurshuni











It is a successful name that was born in Istanbul, like the actor Can Yaman. But the stage of the Kurshuni brand is that of jewelry. They are light, pretty, silver jewelry at a very reasonable price. A story born with Elif Esra Kurşunlu, architect, and Lokman Kurşunlu, engineer, wich have created the brand in 2002. The name Kurshuni is inspired by the family name. In short, the brand was known beyond the national borders, thanks to the simple design and the affordable price. The jewels are made of 925 sterling silver with the addition of cubic zirconia (a synthetic stone), together with turquoise, labradorite, black spinel and amethyst.



All jewelry is made in Istanbul. In addition, the brand also uses pure 24 karat gold for yellow gold plating and 21 karat gold for rose gold plating. Kurshuni’s jewelry is sold in 38 countries and 358 cities. The mini amulet with glass eye called Kurshuni Nazar, one of the first proposed jewels, is still handmade and is accepted as the signature of the brand just like the first day.















