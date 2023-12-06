Positive results for the jewelery auction organized by the Ponte Casa D’Aste at Palazzo Crivelli, in Milan. The result indicates over 3.5 million euros awarded, a 128% revaluation of estimates and with 85% of lots sold. Shining above all was the 7.45 carat E graded white shuttle diamond which sold for 252,000. Among the top lotus also the bracelet signed Pederzani with rectangular diamonds for a total of 36 carats sold for 119,700 euros.



Good result also for the ring with an octagonal sapphire of 9.30 carats sold for 100,800 euros. A chain with a 4.94-carat briolette diamond found a buyer for 81,900 euros, while the 46 carats of a 1950s bracelet were sold for 75,600 euros. The ring with diamonds for 7.30 carats and an octagonal emerald of 10.47 carats was sold for 56,700 euros, while the ring with diamonds and oval sapphire of 20.33 carats reached 44,100 euros. Finally, the Tiffany & Co pendant with a large drop-shaped natural pearl was sold for 41,580 euros.