A touch of pink for Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph

A new release for Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph, with a square case in a skeleton version, which has in its name a tribute to the link between the watch brand part of the LVMH group and the racing spirit embodied by Formula 1. The brand is a partner in the Monaco circuit, where one of the most exciting car racing races takes place. Now the timepiece model introduces a touch of pink. The details on the dial stand out on the titanium case coated in DLC (a multipurpose coating that exploits the chemical properties of carbon and has the typical hardness of diamond, hence the name Diamond Like Carbon) and on the full black leather and rubber strap.

39mm square case in black DLC-coated Ti2 titanium

While waiting for 2025, the year in which Formula 1 will be the main focus for Tag Heuer following the ten-year deal signed by the LVMH Group with the world championship, the brand ignites its passion for engines with a final dedication.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph introduces new Las Vegas colors for Formula 1 GP

