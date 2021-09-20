









What does one of the Magi have to do with jewelry? Well, after all, it is written in the sacred texts of Christianity, the Magi offered incense, myrrh and even gold. The fact remains, however, that Yana Nesper‘s choice to dedicate a collection to San Baldassarre, also called Balthasar, Balthassar or Bithisarea, is not usual. According to tradition, Baldassare was one of the Magi together with Gaspar and Melchior, who visited the baby Jesus after his birth. If you are curious, we can add that Balthazar is traditionally referred to as the king of Macedon who brought the gift of myrrh (which is a scented gum). If, on the other hand, he had brought pearls, he would have been perfectly in tune with the collection that bears his name.



The German designer of Ukrainian origin, Yana Nesper, in fact, used pearls and gold to make three necklaces and two bracelets. In any case, the name was also chosen because the collection was created before Christmas, the moment of the arrival of the Three Kings in Bethlehem according to the Christian tradition. The fact is that the collection was liked, so much so that it has already won the German Design Award for the Excellent Product Design category.