









Why stop at the concept of beauty when there are also less beautiful people or things in the world? Or, let’s face it, uglies. However, they can be beautiful at the same time. Ech Jewelry is a new brand born in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) that has decided to experiment with the concepts of beauty and ugliness, going beyond the commonly accepted standards. The founder of the brand, the Russian designer Elena Chernyavskaya, has decided to embark on a difficult path between contemporary art and engineering applied to jewelry. The result is jewelry with a modular design. Each Ech jewel, in fact, can be worn alone, or become the basis of a new configuration thanks to a special screw system.



In addition, the designer has also chosen to debut with a subject that is less usual in jewelry: the world of insects. And here the concept of making the ugly beautiful comes into play, because the collection excludes butterflies, while transforming flies and beetles into earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces in gold and diamonds, executed with surprising hyperrealism. Very unusual.













