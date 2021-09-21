









Love for Mexico of a Mexican jewelry company. Tane Mexico 1942 has 80 years of history behind it (it was founded in 1942). And she is extraordinarily proud of her country, rich in nature, history and culture. So it is not surprising that he launched the Mexico Mi Amor collection, which is made up of silver or vermeil pendants that represent symbols, objects, animals, which are part of the history of the Central American country. An idea that was also liked by the jury of the Couture Design Awards, which selected the Mexican Maison among the finalists in the Best in Silver category.



And to say that the company was born to manufacture saddles, and then leather bags. This is why it was defined a tannerie, the French word for tannery. The shortened name has become Tane, but over the years the business has expanded to silverware, an activity that continues with pieces for the home. Three people were fundamental for the evolution: Lucila de la Lama, Soledad García and Pedro Leites, but alongside designers such as Finnish Tapio Wirkkala, Alfonso Soto Soria, Omar Arroyo and Mario Martín del Campo. Tane also opened a Silver School and Laboratory in Tlalpujahua with 75 goldsmiths, and another school in Zacatecas. Not only that: it has opened training workshops at the École Tané de Bijouterie et d’Orfèvrerie Ploërmel, in France.