High jewellery and diamonds are almost synonymous. A principle that De Beers, the diamond giant, knows well. The brand has launched the first chapter of a new series of high jewellery collections that take inspiration from the natural world. The collection is called De Beers Essence of Nature and features 13 original pieces organized into three sets: Embrace, Interlace and Foundation. The inspiration for Embrace, for example, are the roots of trees evoked through the use of rough green diamonds for the necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings, always combined with polished brilliant-cut diamonds and with a touch of black carved jet.



The Foundation chapter also uses green diamonds, but in their polished Fancy Green form. As in the necklace composed of a double row of diamonds, from which hangs a rare detachable 2.15-carat Fancy Deep Greyish Green diamond, flanked by brilliant-cut diamonds.



In Interlace, the protagonists are white and yellow diamonds, with the idea of ​​evoking the intricate geometry of climbing plants. As in the white gold and diamond bracelet, from which six rough yellow diamonds are suspended, as well as a pair of transformable earrings with central Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds that can be detached to be worn alone. Or the necklace composed of five strands with white and yellow diamonds, designed to evoke the roots of trees. The pavé diamonds are set in white gold, while five rough yellow diamonds recall dewdrops and a 4.12-carat cushion-cut fancy yellow diamond is located in the center.

