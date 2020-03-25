Let’s go to aventurine











Its name is aventurine, but it is not looking for adventures: it is a stone increasingly used by jewelers. Here are the characteristics of aventurine ♦

It’s called aventurine, but it is not looking for adventures: if anything, it is sought after by jewelers. This stone that looks like jade, is an emerging material in jewelery. Often referred to as “Indian Jade”, it is actually a variety of quartz. Her green reflections catch a lot, but sometimes it is confused with the malachite. Error. Although some varieties of agate and malachite can be difficult to distinguish, it is much hard. Although it is usually green, there are also varieties of yellow agate, peach, red and brown. There is also an orange version, it indicated as aventurine, but is actually the feldspar family and not quartz. This variety is more commonly referred to as sunstone. To green aventurine the chromium content in fuchsite inclusions produces a brilliant effect. There is also the green aventurine, but opaque.



Aventurine comes to 7 on the Mohs scale, which measures the hardness, while malachite is classified in the scale of 3.5 to 4. Some geologists consider aventurine as a rock, rather than a semi precious stone, because of presence of fuchsite. And for geologists any substance that contains more than one mineral is not a stone is homogeneous, but is considered a rock. Despite this, most of the gemologists and jewelers sees the aventurine simply as a variety of quartz to be used for earrings, rings, or necklaces. But what does the name? Aventurine refers to a type of glass which was invented in 1700. It was an opaque glass, accidentally filled with copper stain, and who has been given the name of Aventurine, from the definition in Italian “per ventura”, that means by chance . The stone that looked like this particular material took its name. How much is the avventurina? It depends on its quality, for example by its purity: many inclusions can diminish its value. In any case costs much less jade.















