Pendente a forma di cuore in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo
Pendente a forma di cuore in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo

Giorgio Visconti’s Green Line

A rose gold, diamond, and emerald jewelry set for the Valenza-based fashion house.

Giorgio Visconti presents a selection of gold and emerald jewelry from the Like Me collection. The gold and emerald jewelry in the collection includes a ring, earrings, bracelet, and pendant necklace. They use rose gold for a design of sinuous spirals that embrace emeralds in various cuts: from heart-shaped to classic oval and teardrop shapes. Oval spirals and architectural geometries create jewelry with a strong personality, enshrining emeralds like small, precious treasure chests.

Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo
Rose gold ring, diamonds, and emerald

The fashion house makes stone selection and setting one of its strengths, adopting innovative techniques to enhance the natural beauty of emeralds and their ability to radiate light. In addition to green gems, the jewelry selection includes lines featuring small brilliant-cut diamonds, which emphasize the design.
Earcuff in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo
Rose gold earcuff, diamonds, and emerald

Orecchini in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo
Rose gold earrings, diamonds, and emerald
Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti, smeraldo
Rose gold bracelet, diamonds, and emerald

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Boutique Tiffany in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milano
Previous Story

Tiffany doubles its Milan location

Collana con un diamante Fancy Intense Blue da 1,12 carati
Next Story

De Beers presents Vibrations

Latest from Showroom

Anello in oro bianco e rosa con diamanti

Stenzhorn Knots

The Notes jewelry collection from the German Maison uses the invisible setting technique. One of the