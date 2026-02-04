A rose gold, diamond, and emerald jewelry set for the Valenza-based fashion house.

Giorgio Visconti presents a selection of gold and emerald jewelry from the Like Me collection. The gold and emerald jewelry in the collection includes a ring, earrings, bracelet, and pendant necklace. They use rose gold for a design of sinuous spirals that embrace emeralds in various cuts: from heart-shaped to classic oval and teardrop shapes. Oval spirals and architectural geometries create jewelry with a strong personality, enshrining emeralds like small, precious treasure chests.



The fashion house makes stone selection and setting one of its strengths, adopting innovative techniques to enhance the natural beauty of emeralds and their ability to radiate light. In addition to green gems, the jewelry selection includes lines featuring small brilliant-cut diamonds, which emphasize the design.

