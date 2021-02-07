David Morris’ new high jewelry











Times change and the health emergency forces even the most famous Maison to focus everything on e-commerce. This is the case of David Morris, a London Maison also famous for making jewels for the James Bond film series and various pieces commissioned by royal families. Now, however, it is the turn of Renaissance, a high jewelery collection presented not in the showroom, but on the Farfetch web portal, which already hosts the jewels of the English brand. The collection consists of 13 pieces, four of which will be available for purchase directly online, while the others will be sold through the retailer’s private customer services. One of the highlights of the Renaissance collection is the Rubia choker necklace, with white cabochon rubies and diamonds, made with over 380 carats of the rarest Burmese rubies of an intense red color. The necklace is paired with earrings that combine 32 carats of extraordinarily deep red rubies and white diamonds in a variety of cuts.



David Morris’s initiative is also a sign of how online jewelry purchases no longer only concern fine jewelry collections, but also more expensive pieces. Farfetch already has partnerships with luxury jewelery houses, such as Chopard, De Beers and Tag Heuer. David Morris, who in the past presented his collections during the haute-couture week in Paris, represents another blow scored by the portal.

















