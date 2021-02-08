Shaill Jhaveri, an Indian designer in New York











The work in New York of the indian designer Shaill Jhaveri, excellent jewelry with complex geometries and bold colors.

As a boy, he attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. Founded in 1860, the school is considered one of the most exclusive and prestigious educational institutions of India, attended by the children of the elite of the country, particularly in the business world. Shaill Jhaveri, however, chose not to be a manager in a multinational company, but has followed his own path: the jewelry. He landed in New York, for years has designed for other brands, to establish his company in 2010, and now the Shaill and Shaill Jhaveri brands are appreciated by those who love the marriage of the great Indian tradition and Western taste. Shaill Jhaveri is able to satisfy both.

No coincidence that over the years has won numerous awards, including two DeBeers Awards, a Intergold from the World Gold Council and two by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council India. To make you an idea, some of her jewels are part of the Brooklyn Museum of Art collection. Her jewels are characterized by geometric patterns and bright colors with intricate lines that recall the Indian tradition. His jewelry price range is from approximately 2,000 to $ 14,000, and often these are unique pieces. It seems, though, that Shaill Jhaveri also has a quality that sets it apart from many of his fellow designers (who often take themselves too seriously): has a sense of humor. It’s a sign of intelligence. Lavinia Andorno















