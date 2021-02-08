ANELLI, vetrina — February 8, 2021 at 4:00 am

Shaill Jhaveri, an Indian designer in New York




The work in New York of the indian designer Shaill Jhaveri, excellent jewelry with complex geometries and bold colors.

As a boy, he attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. Founded in 1860, the school is considered one of the most exclusive and prestigious educational institutions of India, attended by the children of the elite of the country, particularly in the business world. Shaill Jhaveri, however, chose not to be a manager in a multinational company, but has followed his own path: the jewelry. He landed in New York, for years has designed for other brands, to establish his company in 2010, and now the Shaill and Shaill Jhaveri brands are appreciated by those who love the marriage of the great Indian tradition and Western taste. Shaill Jhaveri is able to satisfy both.

Orecchini con zaffiri multicolori e tsavoriti
No coincidence that over the years has won numerous awards, including two DeBeers Awards, a Intergold from the World Gold Council and two by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council India. To make you an idea, some of her jewels are part of the Brooklyn Museum of Art collection. Her jewels are characterized by geometric patterns and bright colors with intricate lines that recall the Indian tradition. His jewelry price range is from approximately 2,000 to $ 14,000, and often these are unique pieces. It seems, though, that Shaill Jhaveri also has a quality that sets it apart from many of his fellow designers (who often take themselves too seriously): has a sense of humor. It’s a sign of intelligence. Lavinia Andorno

Orecchini in oro, calcedonio verde, zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro, calcedonio verde, turchese, rubini, diamanti
Orecchini a reticolo con turchesi, diamanti e lapislazzuli
Orecchini in oro giallo 14 carati, con cristallo di rocca, tsavorite e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio con diamanti, tsavoriti e zaffiri
Collana con pendente farfalla in oro giallo1 4 carati, cristallo di rocca, ametiste, diamanti
Anelli di Shaill Jhaveri
Bracciale in oro, diamanti e smalto
Anello Mosaïque Blue Seas in oro, diamanti, topazi blu, tanzanite, tsavorite
Shaill Jhaveri
