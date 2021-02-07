(Italiano) L’oro cool di Foundrae











Foundrae, the past is revisited through necklaces with medals, rings and … ♦

Story of a fashion manager who becomes a successful jewelry designer. Not only that: Foundrae jewels are considered trendy, really sophisticated, very original. She is Beth Bugdaycay, who in 2015 together with her husband Murat founded the Maison in New York. Until that year you were CEO (in Italy a position equivalent to that of CEO) of the Rebecca Taylor brand. But the vocation to jewelry was sudden and irresistible. So, in a matter of days, she left her position as a manager to become a jeweler.



But following a path that belongs to her: the jewels, in fact, have a very different shape from the others. They look like coats of arms, medallions, coins, chevaliers, and in some cases even those colored paper rings that surround Cuban cigars. Everything was born, says Beth, from her family traditions, which date back as far as 1200. A family crest, a book on which the stories of her ancestors run after each other, inspired the vaguely vintage style, but in an exclusive way. The jewels are made of gold, with colored enamels and some small diamonds placed in strategic points. But the impression is really of something different, which is why Foundrae’s collections were immediately considered very cool in New York.

















