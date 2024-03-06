Dave Meleski, president and CEO of Richline Group, has been elected president of the Responsible Jewelery Council. RJC is the leading authority on global watch and jewelery standards, working with its members around the world to create a sustainable supply chain from mine to retail. It was formed in 2005 by 14 top-tier brands and financial institutions with the goal of transforming sustainability from an afterthought to a major driving force for change. Today it has over 1,800 member companies in 71 countries. Meleski replaces David Bouffard who leaves the position, after being elected in 2018 for two three-year terms.

This is a critical time for RJC to continue to grow and lead the global supply chain in setting the standards for our industry. Richline has been involved at board and committee levels since the RJC’s inception, and as a global manufacturing company with retail customers around the world, we have helped promote the importance of the RJC as our single voice for compliance standards.

Dave Meleski

It has been an honor to serve as RJC President for six years – a truly challenging but rewarding experience of a lifetime, especially representing Signet, one of the RJC Founding Members. Companies like Signet and Richline, along with esteemed team members and boards of directors, have transformed the RJC over the past 20 years from an organization with 14 founding members when it launched in 2005 to an organization that grows stronger every month with over 1,800 members to date.

David Bouffard, outgoing RJC President and Signet Fellow of Industrial Affairs



Melanie Grant, executive director of the RJC, will report directly to Meleski. RJC would also like to thank Edward Asscher, honorary president of Asscher Diamonds, for volunteering to run for president and he will remain vice president of the organization.

