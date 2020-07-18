Rare jewels at the Artcurial auction in Monaco











Like every year, the principality of Monaco becomes the kingdom of luxury auctions, the one organized by Artcurial. Until July 21, at the Hôtel Hermitage, jewelry auctions are scheduled, as well as men’s and women’s watch collections, a growing segment brought together under the category of Le Temps est Féminin, in addition to the Hermès Summer Collection.



As part of the jewelry auction, a selection of rare and precious stones is proposed, together with pieces signed by great Maison of Place Vendôme and other designers. For example, a Jean Fouquet necklace in aquamarine, rock crystal, platinum and white gold, a Boucheron corsage clip in gold and diamonds, a ring by René Boivin, a Cartier corsage clip from 1930 with emeralds, diamonds, sapphires and rubies.

Given the situation, Monaco and the Hotel Hermitage organized themselves with all the necessary security measures.



For the last nearly fifteen years, our presence in Monaco has grown year on year. We are looking forward to returning to the Hôtel Hermitage in July to present a week of very strong sales centred round our luxury themes of Jewellery, Fine Watches and the Hermès Summer Collection. We are delighted to announce that Artcurial Motorcars returns to Monaco this year to present a selection of classic cars at the Musée de l’automobile du Prince.

Louise Grether, director of Artcurial Monaco
















