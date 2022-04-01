













The important thing in life is not to lose the rhythm. Especially if it is a jewel that has this name. The Ritmo (means rhythm) collection by Crieri, in fact, includes rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces in white, pink or yellow gold with diamonds. Not only that: the jewels also use baroque pearls for some models. In short, it is a precious rhythm. The baroque pearls, with an irregular shape, however, add an element that prevents the rhythm from becoming monotonous. The entire collection, in fact, is played on the repetition of the round shape, a structure that defines the outline of the individual bezels that house brilliant-cut white diamonds.



Each setting, with its central stone, becomes the piece of a mosaic that designs the jewels, the repeated note that marks the rhythm of the creations. Each jewel describes a movement that in the rings is given by the gradation of the size of the round settings carved in white gold. Crieri, Maison specialist in the tennis style, has used the experience with sometimes uniform balls, sometimes of different sizes, to create a rhythm that may surprise who chooses it.