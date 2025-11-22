Ten jewelry ideas for Christmas 2025, to give as a gift or to wear. For every budget.

Christmas Jewelry 2025. As always, jewelry is one of the most appreciated gifts. Christmas is no exception: a ring, a necklace, or a pair of earrings are among the gifts that are unforgettable. The choice of Christmas jewelry is vast. But, of course, it also depends on how much you’re willing to spend. We’ve identified different types of jewelry at different price points that can satisfy all tastes and be accessible to all budgets, from the most expensive to the least expensive. Keep in mind, however, that the price of gold has more than doubled in two years, and silver has also seen significant increases. In short, forget the prices of the past.

Tiffany

Tiffany’s many collections are perfect for a Christmas purchase. But the latest addition is the Bird on a Rock by Tiffany collection, which reinterprets Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock motif through the creative vision of Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry. The collection includes two high jewelry sets. One is dedicated to tanzanite, an iconic Tiffany & Co. gemstone introduced by the House in 1968, while the other celebrates turquoise, a stone deeply rooted in Tiffany & Co.’s creative heritage.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Among the great jewelry houses, Van Cleef & Arpels has just presented some new additions: new jewels from the Alhambra collection. The new long necklaces add to the Maison’s tradition of transformable jewelry. For the first time, these creations can be worn in different ways: as a long or short necklace, or even as a bracelet, thanks to a removable element. The new color combinations alternate ornamental stones and organic materials. In one, rose gold contrasts with the iridescence of white and gray mother-of-pearl. In the other, the blue tones of chalcedony interact with the brilliance of white gold and the lustre of white mother-of-pearl.

Giorgio Visconti

Giorgio Visconti is one of the most well-known jewelry brands in Valenza. It offers classic jewelry in gold, diamonds, and precious stones. One of the lines most in tune with the Christmas spirit is the Like Me Chapter II collection, an evolution of the Like Me line. It pairs white diamonds with red rubies or intense pink tourmalines, a perfect color for the winter holidays. The pieces in the collection emphasize the brilliance of the central stones through an arrangement that lends a sense of movement and modernity to the design.

Recarlo

One of Recarlo’s latest additions is a set of a choker, bracelet, and ring from the Anniversary Love Contrarié collection. Love is also celebrated by the shape of the diamonds used, all heart-shaped. This choice differentiates this Recarlo collection from others. The set includes a choker, bracelet, and ring, all crafted in white gold and diamonds. The setting is hand-crafted, ensuring flawless gradation.

Apm Monaco

The new Winter Collection from Apm Monaco, featuring Elodie as its ambassador, features classic motifs inspired by the cold season: snow, frozen landscapes, and holiday lights. The jewelry is crafted from sterling silver with cubic zirconia. The design features precise geometric shapes, with circles and squares, clean lines, structured volumes, and luminous details.

Pandora

Continuing the theme of holiday dreaming, the brand enriches the Pandora Moments collection with new lunar-themed charms, inspired by the magic of the night sky and illuminated by iridescent glass with moonstone. Symbolizing unbreakable bonds, the Pandora Timeless collection expands with festive designs featuring the bow motif, enriched with rows of sparkling heart-cut stones for an extra touch of sparkle, perfect for gifting yourself or someone special.

Atelier Vm

This small Milanese fashion house offers Memorie, a 9-karat gold or silver pendant that can be filled and hermetically sealed to hold small, cherished objects tied to a memory or affection: a lock of hair, a baby’s tooth, a button.

Rosato

Rosato offers a series of charms to add to bracelets or necklaces, inspired by winter and Christmas motifs. The charms are available in natural silver or rose gold plating and feature miniature versions of classic après-ski boots, drops, and even snow gloves.

Boccadamo

If you’re looking for a perfectly Christmas-themed piece of jewelry, Boccadamo offers silver bracelets with charms inspired by classic winter holiday motifs: a Christmas tree, a wreath, and a stocking. The silver is complemented by touches of red enamel.

Trollbeads

An original idea: the Trollbeads Advent calendar is created in collaboration with Domori, an Italian gourmet chocolate brand. Each box in the calendar contains a surprise: gianduiotti, cremini, pistachio cremini, dark and milk Neapolitans, along with the various elements of the Guardian Angel Bracelet.