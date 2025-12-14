In the new television series “Emily in Paris,” the protagonist wears FerriFirenze earrings.

Italian jewelry for Emily. The lead actress, who plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix television series, wears FerriFirenze jewelry in white gold and diamonds during filming of the new season. The Maison, founded in 2011 by expert Ilaria Furlotti and master craftsman Giulio Ferrari, is now managed by the founder’s daughter, Giulia Callegari, who has moved management to Dubai while maintaining production in Tuscany. FerriFirenze produces jewelry in 18-karat gold (white, rose, yellow) and conflict-free stones, characterized by mobile elements, soft lines, and anatomical design, with collections such as Twist Twist, Bubbles, and Vito.



The television series debuted in 2020: it’s the story of Emily Cooper, a 28-year-old American woman from Chicago who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity and must export her American perspective to the French marketing firm Savoir, which her company has just acquired. The young woman adapts to life in Paris, through adventures and romantic liaisons.

