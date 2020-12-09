Chopard’s happy hearts with 007











Happy hearts, but also curious ones. Almost like a secret agent. Chopard announced last spring a collaboration with the Happy Hearts collection on the new film dedicated to the secret agent par excellence, 007. In No time to die, James Bond, again played by Daniel Craig, is surrounded by the inevitable and fearsome co-stars females, Ana de Amas, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch. And they be wearing a special edition of Chopard’s classic Happy Hearts collection. In keeping with the adventures of 007, this special edition of the jewelry line has been called Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts and is made of rose gold and diamonds. And, of course, the jewelry is heart-shaped.



In the film Ana de Armas also wears three high-end jewelry models from Chopard’s Green Carpet collection: a pear-shaped diamond necklace for a total of 43 carats, a bracelet with an 82-carat pear-shaped diamond cascade and brilliant cut and earrings made with 14 carat pear-shaped diamonds.

















