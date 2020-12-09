Grimoldi, surprising design in Milan











While waiting to blow out its 60 candles, the Grimoldi jewelry store in Milan continues its business divided into two fronts: watches and jewelry. It is the latter, however, who started the company which has its shop windows in the most central place of the city, Piazza Duomo. In fact, Anselmo Grimoldi, master goldsmith, founded the small Maison in 1964. Today the company is run by the children, each of whom has chosen his or her field of work. Roberto Grimoldi graduated from the most prestigious watchmaking school in the world, the Chaux de Fonds, in Switzerland, and has enhanced this activity. Giorgio is the designer of the house, while Cesare Grimoldi manages the commercial part. Finally, Pamela takes care of the sales and creation of the collections.



A family management, in short, which is typical of the world of Italian jewelry. But which, unlike other companies in the sector, does not care about the preservation of old models. Her jewels, in fact, are often surprising, as in the case of the Meccanico collection, high jewelery inspired by oriental armor. Or the jewels that resemble butterfly wings with a very design style.



















