Cathy Waterman, proudly Californian




The jewels proudly made in California by Cathy Waterman ♦ ︎
California is not only a place dreamed by millions of people, the land of Hollywood and the residence of many stars of the show, but also a place where many jewelery designers reside. Being close to potential buyers of their collections is a good idea. So, if you do not know Cathy Waterman, you may have seen his jewels worn in some movies, or worn by a star who walks on a red carpet or, finally, on the cover of some fashion monthly magazine.

Anello in platino con diamante taglio smeraldo
Born in California, she lives near Los Angeles, married, with a daughter, Cathy Waterman has chosen the way of the traditional jewel, especially what she likes to America that likes. In fact, its jewels are distributed throughout the US, as well as in Paris. 22-carat gold, platinum, precious stones that are shipped from around the world are the traditional elements for the same traditional jewelery, albeit with the unmistakable signature of Cathy Waterman. Rings with leaves motifs, echoes of travel around the world: everything is handmade in the Santa Monica lab. Giulia Netrese
Anello in platino annerito con zaffiro e diamanti

Orecchini a forma di foglia di ninfea in oro 22 carati e diamanti taglio rosa
Pendente con opale di fuoco e diamanti su oro annerito
Pendente con opale boulder e diamanti su oro annerito
Orecchini con opale boulder e diamanti
Bracciale con sfere in oro martellato
