Cathy Waterman, proudly Californian











The jewels proudly made in California by Cathy Waterman

California is not only a place dreamed by millions of people, the land of Hollywood and the residence of many stars of the show, but also a place where many jewelery designers reside. Being close to potential buyers of their collections is a good idea. So, if you do not know Cathy Waterman, you may have seen his jewels worn in some movies, or worn by a star who walks on a red carpet or, finally, on the cover of some fashion monthly magazine.



Born in California, she lives near Los Angeles, married, with a daughter, Cathy Waterman has chosen the way of the traditional jewel, especially what she likes to America that likes. In fact, its jewels are distributed throughout the US, as well as in Paris. 22-carat gold, platinum, precious stones that are shipped from around the world are the traditional elements for the same traditional jewelery, albeit with the unmistakable signature of Cathy Waterman. Rings with leaves motifs, echoes of travel around the world: everything is handmade in the Santa Monica lab. Giulia Netrese















