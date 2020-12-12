IsabelleFa, a chain for two











Marriage between German tradition and Belgian creativity. From the union, also in life, of Isabelle Fagnoul with Hans-Georg Mössner, IsabelleFa was born, a company that operates in the Pforzheim area and which has brought a breath of fresh air to Germany, but not only. A story that needs a prologue. The company behind the IsabelleFa brand was born well before the romantic union between Belgium and Germany. In fact, in 1955 the Emil Mössner Goldwarenfabrik was founded, a factory in the town of Eisingen on the initiative of a specialized goldsmith and silversmith. Emil Mössner had directed the company on processes such as the artisanal production of gold chains.



Over the years, the workshop has grown into a factory. And here comes the founder’s son, the goldsmith master Hans-Georg Mössner, who, after meeting Isabelle at the Pforzheim goldsmith school, took over the management of Emil Mössner Goldwarenfabrik in the mid-1980s. The Isabelle Fa brand was born from the company and from the union of the couple in 1987. The result is the use of the company’s goldsmith production techniques for product lines that have Nordic design, simple but not boring, their aesthetic philosphy.















