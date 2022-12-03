









The unique pieces of Voga Gioielli, in Milan: difficult to find, but they are of excellent quality ♦

Brain in Milan, hands in Valenza: if you pass in the Italian fashion capital in vain you could look for the windows of Voga Gioielli. In its place, in via Fieno 1, you will find a plaque indicating the presence of offices and showrooms, strictly away from the eyes of the curious.



The company founded by Davide Voga in 1990 and still directed by the jeweler loves the low profile. Sure, he faces events like the Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair, but avoids communicating too much to the media. And even the website shows an almost absence of real information on the history of the Maison. Strange, because the jewels that this brand offers are valuable. Diamonds, gold, emeralds, opals, rubies… The elements used are of first quality and the jewels, which are also sold through Facebook, are remarkable.