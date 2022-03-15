









Cameo Italiano, a Campania brand of handcrafted jewelery specializing in the creation of cameos, closed 2021 with more than 2.5 million euros in revenues. A positive figure for the company, which is also the result of strong exports: sales on foreign markets exceeded 75% of the overall market share and which allowed the company to continue its path of international development. In particular, the cameos were liked by the Chinese, where they recorded a growth of 300% on pre-pandemic data, with a market share of 16%. And precisely on China, Cameo Italiano has set itself ambitious goals given that the Torre del Greco company (which has a laboratory in Tarì di Marcianise) in 2022 wants to open five single-brand stores in luxury shopping centers in the main metropolises of the nation and plans to open an online sales channel dedicated to the Chinese market.



By market share, behind Italy (which holds a market share of just under 25%) Japan confirmed itself with 21%, where Cameo Italiano can count on a presence of over 30 years with different sales channels including including 60 stores within malls and 200 independent retailers nationwide. The company also indicates a substantial holding in the United States, supported by the sale in luxury malls and the presence of Cameo Italiano jewels in the main shopping television channels. Finally, as an emerging market, the Italian company reports South Korea, with interesting growth prospects for the future. Positive signs are also coming from e-commerce: the company website, launched just over a year ago, saw 80% of sales from Italy. But the company wants to develop the sales channel with investments that provide a specific focus on four countries: the USA, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The internationalization process of Cameo Italiano will continue with greater strength in 2022 with the presence of the Campania company at the main trade fairs in the sector in Italy and around the world. The company will be present in Vicenzaoro in Hall 1 stand 100.

We expect strong growth in the second half of 2022 especially in China where we are only at the starters. If we consider that only 6 years ago 90% of the turnover came from the Italian market, we can realize the path we have taken. Today we are an international company and our brand has grown all over the world: foreign markets have understood the philosophy, the craftsmanship of our master engravers and the style of our Made in Italy jewels. On the one hand, we want to consolidate successful markets and focus on emerging ones by expanding the sales channels with agreements with local distributors and shops for direct sales; on the other hand, we will invest in human resources where a three-year recruitment plan is envisaged to support growth.

Gino Di Luca, founder of Cameo Italiano

The Cameo Italiano catalog includes over 400 handcrafted creations divided into 32 collections with numerous limited editions and tailor made creations. Over 40 craftsmen work within the company who give each jewel a naturally Italian style born from the encounter between innovation and the history of the ancient art of cameo processing made by master engravers.