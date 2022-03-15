news — March 15, 2022 at 4:56 pm

High jewelry by Fawaz Gruosi for Naomi Campbell




Eternal Naomi Campbell. The longest-running and most celebrated model in the world is now also a face for Fawaz Gruosi‘s fine jewelry. The jeweler, also with a long professional history behind him, two years ago inaugurated a new life with a brand that has his name and opened a boutique in London, in Mayfair. Not only that: Fawaz Gruosi has always accompanied the launch of her jewels with the participation of actresses and models.

The present is no exception: Naomi Campbell attended the Bafta 2022 awards ceremony with matching bracelet and earrings in white gold with emeralds, diamonds and onyx. They are unique pieces: the earrings, for example, are made of 18-karat white gold with 288 brilliant-cut white diamonds, 260 brilliant-cut emeralds and 10 crescent-shaped onyxes. In addition, to present the award for best photograph with Rupaul, the model also wore the Silhouette ring in white gold with white diamonds.
