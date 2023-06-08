Damiani in the Four Seasons of Macao

After the openings in Korea comes a new initiative by Damiani in China. The Piedmontese company strengthens itself in the Asian country with the opening of a new store at the Four Seasons hotel in Macao Sar, managed by Dfs, the luxury travel retail chain based in Hong Kong. The new store is located in the luxury jewellery-watch area inside the prestigious hotel. The store will offer brand jewels such as D.Icon, Belle Époque, Margherita and, in addition to collections related to the bridal world.

Damiani therefore expands its presence in Asia, a strategic geographical area for the growth of Made in Italy luxury and continues to invest in the development of distribution, as evidenced by the new openings all over the world. Macau, a Portuguese colony until 1999, is one of China’s special administrative regions together with Hong Kong. It is located on the Pearl River Delta and has an economy tied to casinos and tourism. It is also the most densely populated region in the world, with a density of 20,497 people per square kilometre.