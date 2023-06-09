Harry Winston in Nanjing

Harry Winston, an American luxury jewelery brand now owned by the Swatch group, opens in Nanjing. It is the first retail salon in the Chinese city, the capital of Jiangsu Province which was the capital of China for a long time in the past. The store is located inside Deji Plaza, one of the main luxury shopping centers in Xinjiekou, the city’s business district. The 213 square meter salon will house Harry Winston’s jewelery and watch collections, including the finest diamonds and rarest gems available today.

We are pleased to announce the opening of our new salon in the prestigious Deji Plaza. While this opening is our first in Nanjing, it is our seventh location in Mainland China. Nanjing is a city renowned for its role in research, education and tourism, and today we are proud to deepen our roots in a city known for its rich history and culture, as we continue to bring the Harry Winston brand to a new audiences across the country.

Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston

The Maison’s distinctive navy blue and gold facade is accessible from inside the emporium. Throughout the interiors, the Maison’s signature gray color palette complements the custom-designed lacquer finishes, antique bronze furniture and bespoke crystal chandeliers, alongside the Maison’s signature black and white star motif.