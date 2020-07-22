China in Milan with Michela Bruni Reichlin

Orecchini, vetrina — July 22, 2020 at 4:30 am

The jewels of Michela Bruni Reichlin, the Milanese designer with a Monte Napoleone style ♦

Daughter of a former ambassador to Beijing, with a prominent family behind, wife of a designer who works in New York (Riccardo Gambaccini): Michela Bruni Reichlin designs jewelry and sells them in his boutique in Milan. It is not just a simple street: it’s Via Monte Napoleone, one of the world’s luxury shopping streets. But the jewels of Michela Bruni Reichlin also have another aspect that distinguishes them: they are between East and West, the result of many trips to China in the period (late nineties) in which the father, Paolo Bruni, represented Italy. The experience in China is also the basis of some of the stylistic choices: for example, the use of jade, but also some of iconographic motifs, such as dragons or masks. It is not, however, a jewelry store that mimics an ethnic style, even though he loves the combination of semi-precious stones such as jade, agate, coral, onyx and turquoise with gold and diamonds.

Anello con ametista
In short, if she were a chef, the designer would proposes a fusion menu, with large variations: there are jewels that can be assimilated to luxury jewelery, up to those proposed to several thousand euro. Another aspect to be emphasized: all the earrings are made of two parts, an upper and a pendant. They are interchangeable jewelry, so as to multiply the combinations. Basically, if you buy two pieces if they get four. An optional that is appreciated, and not only by Milanese customers. Alessia Mongrando

Anello con ametista verde
Bracciale in argento bagnato oro rosa, quarzi, citrini e topazi
Collana in argento bagnato oro rosa, quarzi, citrini e topazi
Orecchini con lapislazzuli, topazio bianco e perla barocca
Orecchini componibili con drago e giada
Orecchini componibili con tartaruga in argento, diamanti, corallo
