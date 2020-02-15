Lizzie Mandler’s made in Losa Angeles design











Lizzie Mandler says she has been involved in jewelry since she was 16 years old. A passion she hasn’t lost, so much so that she has turned her passion into a profession. She works in Los Angeles, but before founding the Maison that has her name he studied goldsmithery for six years, also in Florence. In 2012, finally, she opened a shop.



Liza has it in her blood: her mother, Marisa Mandler, is an established American painter. Liza, on the other hand, applied her creativity to the world of jewelry: she chose a simple but refined style. Very precise shapes, starting from the study of a simple chain, but interpreted in her own way. The individual rings are tapered on the edges: an effect that makes even the largest chains lighter. The jewels are made in the three classic gold colors: yellow, pink or white, with the prevalence of the first. Furthermore, rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces use small diamonds often cut into baguettes (but not only), to integrate into the rigorous design of the jewels.

















