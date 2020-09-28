Buccellati changes house











Just a year ago, the Richemont group bought the Buccellati Maison from the Chinese group Gangsu Gangtai, which in turn had bought it from the Italian Clessidra fund. The transfer of ownership produced the first visible change: the headquarters of the company founded in 1919 moved to a new large headquarters, also in Milan. It is now located in a building designed by the historic architect Pietro Portaluppi, in via Brisa 5, city center. It is a building designed by the architect in 1950, in perfect rationalist style. The building was completely redeveloped with a retrofitting project curated by Park Associati.



The headquarters, inaugurated with the ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, the brand ambassador Beatrice Borromeo, and the CEO, Gianluca Brozzetti. Along with offices and showroom spaces, there is also the atelier of artisans, who still carry out the popular Buccellati work by hand.

















