Dogs and cats on charms with Rosato











It is not the first time that a jewel says: meow, or it barks. And it will not be the last: the collections dedicated to pets, dog and cat first of all, have always been a success. Now the Rosato brand, which is part of the Bros Manifatture group, is focusing on the jewel-animal combination. The collection is called Mon Ami. The friend, of course, is the pet, which leaves its signature on the pendants to combine with necklaces and bracelets but, it is explicitly suggested, they can also be attached to the collars of dogs and cats.



The pendants are in silver, also in a variant with rose gold plating, and in some cases they are enriched with a stone of cubic zirconia. The pendants are characterized by a stylized paw print, or by the silhouette of the dog or cat breed, with the addition of an identifying inscription in English. The writings are of the type “I’m a fighter”, “save whoever can”, “cuddle please, I’m soft”, “I bark, but I don’t bite”. But there is also room for animals without a specific breed, which communicate, through the medal “they are the perfect mix”.

















