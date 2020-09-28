Meditation gold with Buddha to Buddha











Designed in Amsterdam, made in Bali. The key to the success of the Buddha to Buddha brand is also in this fortunate combination of Nordic design and realization at Asian prices. Now also in gold. The Dutch brand, in fact, until recently was focused only on silver jewelry: a choice that also derives from the history of the company itself, born on the shores of Goa, India.



Batul Loomans, founder of the Buddha to Buddha brand, in fact, was one of those Westerners who were struck by the spirituality that pervades the East. But, between meditation and yoga, Batul also learned and developed a passion for jewelry design. Silver, the most popular precious metal in ethnic jewelery, was the first choice. Back in Amsterdam, he gave birth to Buddha to Buddha, which over the years has also expanded to clothing. The design developed in Holland is then sent to Bali, where hundreds of local artisans are engaged in jewelry making.



A large chain bracelet (size E), for example, takes about five days to complete by a silversmith, including the clasp, which is made up of 28 intricate pieces. And now silver or yellow gold jewelery has also been added, in some cases even with a diamond, always with the same design, but obviously at higher prices.















